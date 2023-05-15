Mumbai, May 15: Mumbaikars are in for a rare surprise today as the residents of the city will witness a rare celestial phenomenon known as Zero Shadow Day today. For the unversed, it is precisely what it suggests. On this day, no shadows are formed, even if a person stands directly under the sun. Not just humans, but anything out in the sun does not cast any shadows at all. Want to witness this mind-boggling Phenomenon? Scroll down to check the time and why you will not see your shadow today.

Bangalore has already witnessed its Zero Shadow Day this year, and now it's upon Mumbai! While this is a huge celebration, witnessing such a fantastic astronomical event as it can be seen and experienced without the help of any sophisticated equipment like a telescope or binoculars is always a memory for a lifetime. Zero Shadow Day 2023 Date and Time: Bengaluru To Observe Rare Celestial Event on April 25; Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Mind-Boggling Phenomenon.

Check Date and Time for Zero Shadow Day In Mumbai:

The people in Mumbai will observe Zero Shadow Day today, May 15. The rare phenomenon would take place at 12:35 pm. The residents of the maximum city can step out of their houses in the scorching heat and see their shadow not shadowing them for several seconds. Zero Shadow Day 2023: Netizens Share Pictures and Videos As Vertical Objects Go Shadowless During Rare Celestial Event in Bengaluru.

What is Zero Shadow Day?

On a specific day, the Sun is said to be at its highest point, and its rays hit the Earth's surface at a perpendicular angle. The sun crosses the local meridian, the sun rays will fall precisely vertically to the objects on the ground, and one can not observe any shadow of it. Zero shadow day happens twice a year for places between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees of latitude. So the locations between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn can witness this phenomenon.

The earth moves around its axis while taking a revolution around the sun. Because of the tilted axis, the sun at noon moves farther away and passes through a zenith, causing two zero-shadow days every year.

It is an interesting phenomenon if you are keenly interested in astronomy. You will have to check your location according to the latitude and exact timings when the sun passes beyond noon. It lasts barely for a minute. You have to jump actually to observe if your shadow is seen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).