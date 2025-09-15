Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 15 (ANI): Trichy City Police have registered three cases against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres for allegedly violating conditions and damaging public and private property during a vehicle rally near the MGR statue at Marakkadai in the city on Sept 13. Cases were booked at Cantonment (TNPPDL Act), Gandhi Market (U/s 296(b), 324(5) BNS) and Srirangam (TNOPPD Act) police stations. TVK district president Karikalan, along with four party functionaries, were named in the Cantonment case. The other two cases are against unidentified persons. No arrests have been made.

According to officials, the cases were filed for violating conditions imposed by the police, causing damage to public and private property, and breaching regulations laid out for campaign activities. FIRs have been registered across Cantonment, Gandhi Market, and Srirangam police stations. Police clarified that neither TVK chief Vijay nor general secretary Bussy Anand has been named as an accused in any case.

TVK Chief Vijay launched his state-wide campaign from Tiruchirappalli on Saturday. He delivered a fiery speech questioning the ruling DMK over its 'unfulfilled' electoral promises mentioned in their 2021 election manifesto.

Addressing a massive crowd, Vijay began his speech with a reference to tradition, saying, "In the olden days, before going to war, people would first visit their family deity for blessings. Similarly, before heading into an electoral battle, I wanted to meet and greet my people.

He emphasised the historical and political significance of Trichy, recalling that former Chief Minister CN Annadurai had decided to contest elections from here in 1956 and MG Ramachandran (Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu) had conducted his maiden political conference in the city in 1974. "Trichy has always been a turning point in Tamil Nadu politics. It is also known for its cultural heritage, religious harmony, and social justice movements led by Periyar (DK Founder).

Vijay then shifted his focus to the DMK government's 2021 election manifesto, highlighting several promises that remain unfulfilled. "Out of the 505 assurances they made, what has been implemented? Where is the Rs 3 reduction in diesel prices, the monthly electricity bill calculation, the waiver of student education loans, 40 per cent job reservation for women in government services, the restoration of the old pension scheme, and the filling of two lakh government vacancies?" he asked. (ANI)

