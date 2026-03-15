Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): Two children died while seven other persons sustained burn injuries in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion at Navallur near Chennai on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:40 AM at Chamundeeswarar Nagar, 3rd Street in the Navallur area along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), where three houses were situated adjacent to each other. Residents reported hearing a loud explosion and rushed to the spot, only to find that the houses had partially collapsed.

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In the blast, one-and-a-half-year-old Dheeran and four-year-old Krithika, children of Sanjay Kumar and Sonia, died on the spot.

Locals noticed several people trapped under the debris and immediately alerted the police and fire department. Personnel from Thazhambur Police Station and firefighters arrived promptly and conducted rescue operations.

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Seven victims, including a seven-year-old boy, Pradeep, along with Selvi (40), Vairamuthu (45), Sanjeev Kumar (27), Sonia (25), Murugan (45), and Chitra (55), were rescued with severe burn injuries and admitted to nearby government and private hospitals for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion may have been caused by a gas cylinder blast. Further inquiries are underway, and more details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)