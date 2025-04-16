Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) Members of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee staged a protest here on Wednesday evening condemning the Centre over the chargesheet filed against the Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Money laundering case.

The protest on behalf of the Chennai District Congress Committees, held in front of the Shastri Bhavan, here, was presided by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai.

"The chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate is nothing but a politically motivated act of vendetta. There is no money trail, no fresh evidence — only a relentless campaign of harassment," Selvaperunthagai said.

