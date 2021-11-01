Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's daily Covid infections dropped below the 1,000 mark on Monday, after an 11-month gap, when the state recorded 990 new cases.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The declining trend of active cases also continued, with the numbers being 11,309, according to a government bulletin here.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The active cases stood at 11,492 on Sunday.

Earlier, the state witnessed new infections below the 1000 mark on December 28, 2020 when 957 fresh infections emerged.

The total number of persons who tested positive till date was 27,03,613.

As many as 1,153 persons were cured of the virus on Monday, pushing the overall recoveries to 26,56,168.

Following 20 fresh deaths, the toll touched 36,136.

Coimbatore (117) and Chennai with 111 new cases topped the districts in terms of fresh cases.

Mayiladuthurai reported nil infections, while eight districts in the state recorded new cases in single digits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)