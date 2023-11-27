Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Monday that to build the Telangana of our dreams, the state needs the BJP and exuded confidence that the party would win in the assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Karimnagar, PM Modi said the Chief Minister in Telangana will be from the Other Backward Classes (OBC). He said the biggest priority for the BJP Government is the development of the country, the development of all states of the country.

"Wherever I visit, I can hear only one echo - 'Telangana Me Pehli Baar, Aa Rahi Hai BJP Sarkaar'! (For the first time, Telangana is going to form the BJP Government). BJP has promised you that in its government, the first CM will be from the BC (Backward Class) community," the PM said.

He further said that for the BJP the development of the country and the states is the utmost priority.

"Therefore, whenever someone says that they have given the vote for national interest, then people understand that they have voted for the BJP," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that the coming five years are very crucial for the development of Telangana. Today the state of Telangana is 10 years old. After five years, it will be 15. So, this duration is very crucial. These five years will decide how Telangana will be the number one in the country.

"Telangana is at such an age that we can't experiment anymore, we can't make any mistakes. We can't leave Telangana on its fate. Now, we have to build the Telangana of our dreams. For this, Telangana needs the BJP," the Prime Minister said.

Concluding his speech PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's priority is to ensure social justice.

"To ensure that the Madigas (Telugu caste from southern India) get their rights, vote for the BJP! To build a developed and prosperous Telangana, vote for the BJP! To make the first Backward Class Chief Minister in Telangana, vote for the BJP," he added.

The Prime Minister is in the state promoting BJP's candidates as the state is slated to hold assembly elections on November 30. Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are also holding public rallies and roadshows in the state in an attempt to woo the voters.

All major political parties in the state, including Congress, BJP and BRS, have stepped up their campaigning processes with the last date of campaigning on Tuesday before the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats, while the BJP drew a blank. (ANI)

