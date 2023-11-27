Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra while monitoring the situation at the Uttarkashi rescue site spoke to the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel on Monday, November 27. A video of PK Mishra speaking to the workers was shared by news agency PTI. Assuring the workers of all help he said that the government is doing all it can to expedite the rescue operation and bring the workers out of the tunnel at the earliest. "We are hopeful that the rescue operation will be successful soon. Please keep your patience", he said to the workers. Vertical drilling is being done atop Silkyara tunnel to reach to the trapped workers after auger machine failed. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Union Minister General VK Singh Offers Prayers at Temple Built Near Mouth of Silkyara Tunnel as Rescue Operation Continues (Watch Video).

PK Mishra Speaks To Trapped Workers:

VIDEO | Uttarkashi tunnel collapse UPDATE: PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, speaks to the 41 trapped workers at the rescue site. pic.twitter.com/VRkTEPr0T2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2023

