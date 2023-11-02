New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): As a way of paying tribute to the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger, an art exhibition will be organised from November 3 to 5 at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Ministry for Environment, Forest & Climate Change in collaboration with the Sankala Foundation is organising an art exhibition titled, "Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre."

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Class 9 Boy Stabbed to Death by Plus Two Student Over Payment of Tuition Fees in Bhubaneswar; Accused Arrested.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony which will be held on the 3rd November 2023 from 4:00 pm onwards. The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda and Minister of State, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, will also be present.

Project Tiger is a wildlife conservation initiative in India that was launched in 1973 with the primary objective of protecting and preserving the Bengal Tiger, India's national animal and restoring its habitat so as to reverse the animal's alarming decline in previous decades. The project focuses on the selection and preservation of areas that are specially managed to conserve the tiger population and their associated ecosystems.

Also Read | Narsinghpur Election 2023: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel To Take on Congress Candidate Lakhan Singh Patel, Know Polling Date, Result and History of MP Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Over the years, the number of Tiger Reserves has increased, and there are now 54 reserves across the country. An essential aspect of Project Tiger is involving local communities in conservation efforts by providing livelihood opportunities and reducing human-wildlife conflicts.

The art exhibition will showcase the unique relationship between tribal communities and other forest dwellers residing around India's tiger reserves and their deep-rooted connection with the forest and wildlife, all conveyed through their artwork.

The artwork displayed will be in the form of paintings and reflect the age-old bonds of various tribal communities such as the Gond, Bhil, and many others. The paintings will be available for purchase, with the proceeds flowing directly into the bank accounts of the artists. Throughout the exhibition, not only will these diverse art forms be on display, but numerous tribal artists will also travel to Delhi and be present at the event, providing visitors and art enthusiasts with an opportunity for direct interaction.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) was established in 2006. It has been at the forefront of tiger conservation work in India. Its work domain extends from on-the-ground protection initiatives to science-based monitoring of tigers and their habitat using the latest technological tools, independent assessment of tiger reserves, financial and technical support to tiger reserves, creating inviolate space for wildlife while ensuring community development to international cooperation.

The exhibition is being organised jointly by NTCA and the Sankala Foundation and will be the first in a series of such exhibitions in different Indian cities and across the globe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)