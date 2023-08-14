Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that in order to achieve success, it is imperative to keep pace with the ever-evolving landscape of technology and the times, adding that failing to stay updated with modern technological advancements poses the risk of falling behind in the competitive arena.

"To achieve success, one must keep pace with the times and technology. If you don't keep up with modern technology, you run the risk of losing the competition. Today's era is to advance by adopting time-friendly technology", said the Chief Minister.

Also Read | Delhi Police Receives Four Calls Over Bombs Being Planted in National Capital Ahead of Independence Day.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the warehouse built by private sector Shree Associates at Motiram Adda, Chief Minister said that this warehouse is inspired by the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy 2022, said the statement.

He also added that the warehouse has been built on 1.23 lakh sq/ft of land at the cost of Rs 30 crore and that the MoU for the warehouse was signed at the Global Investors Summit held in February 2023, it added.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: 257 People Died So Far; Estimated Loss Worth Over Rs 7000 Crore Occurred Since Onset of Monsoon.

The Chief Minister also stated that the warehouse is expected to provide employment to 1,000 people.

CM Yogi further said that earlier warehouses were being built by the Food Corporation of India, Central Warehousing Corporation and Cooperative. But, due to the technology being outdated, the damage was more, said the official statement.

“If we do not change according to time and technology, we will be left behind in the race to reach the destination”, he added.

CM Yogi said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government formulated a Warehousing and Logistics Policy, incorporating contemporary technology.

"Big investors were invited to invest while subsidies were announced for warehousing and logistics, resulting in the setting up of a huge warehouse at Motiram Adda. Being the largest warehouse in eastern Uttar Pradesh, it will generate large-scale employment opportunities for the youth," the CM pointed out.

The official statement also said that the CM also congratulated the warehouse operators.

As per the statement, CM Yogi said that due to the encouraging policies of the state government for every sector, UP received investment proposals for 75 districts worth Rs 36 lakh crore in UPGIS 2023.

“The MoUs signed in the Global Investors Summit will be implemented fast in the state to create employment and accelerate development of the state", he added.

Chief Minister said that this warehouse has been rented out to reputed company Asian Paints at the monthly rent of Rs 22 lakh and that Asian Paints is making Gorakhpur its centre to supply products to Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal, increasing possibilities of employment, said the statement.

The statement said that the Chief Minister rewarded the meritorious girl students of Yashoda Devi Sarojmati Girls Inter College, Motiram Adda by giving them certificates and gifts.

Director of Warehouse Brijesh Mani Tripathi welcomed the Chief Minister and said that the state government had encouraged the construction of this warehouse, which had been completed in nine months after meeting all the standards, it added.

The inauguration ceremony was also addressed by Vipin Singh, MLA, Gorakhpur Rural. Prominent among those present at the event were Khajni MLA Shriram Chauhan, Sahjanwa MLA Pradeep Shukla, MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh, BJP Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta and Asian Paints General Manager Mukesh Kumar, said the official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)