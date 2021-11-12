Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): An FIR has been filed against two police personnel after an 18-month-old toddler died allegedly due to police baton charge in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

The incident took place during a protest against the construction of a culvert in Ramnagar Gadhai village on Tuesday.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel, the deceased toddler has been identified as Shiva.

"The toddler's father, Ashok Jatav, registered a case against two sub-inspectors under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," Chandel said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

