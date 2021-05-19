New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Congress' students wing, NSUI, on Wednesday said its Chhattisgarh unit has lodged an FIR in Raipur against former chief minister Raman Singh and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra over the 'toolkit issue' for allegedly "forging" the letterhead of AICC Research Department and printing "false and fabricated" content.

The BJP had hit out at the Congress on Tuesday over an alleged toolkit of the opposition party, saying it wants to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling the new strain of the coronavirus the "India strain" or the "Modi strain".

The Congress had accused the BJP of propagating a "fake toolkit" to defame it.

The Chhattisgarh unit of the National Students' Union of India has lodged an FIR against the "false propaganda" of Patra and Singh, NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan said. He shared a copy of the FIR filed in Raipur on his Twitter account.

In its complaint to the police, NSUI sought to register an FIR against Singh (National Vice president of the BJP), Patra and other such persons for "forging the Letterhead of AICC Research Department and thereafter printing false and fabricated content on the same".

Addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday, the Congress' research cell head Rajeev Gowda and spokesperson Pawan Khera had said instead of helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP is stooping to low-level politics, asserting that it will neither bow nor be cowed down by such pressure tactics.

BJP chief J P Nadda had hit out the Congress, alleging that the opposition party is a "master" at "dividing society and spewing venom against others".

