Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) A top Army commander on Friday emphasised on the need to use social media to keep veterans and civilians abreast of the matters of national security.

The frontline Western Command of the Indian Army operationalised its official Twitter handle, and Facebook and Instagram accounts, a defence spokesperson said.

Lieutenant General R P Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command, posted the inaugural tweets and messages on all three platforms, he said.

Acknowledging the strength of social media that has maximum reach especially amongst youth, Singh emphasised the need to use these platforms to keep veterans and civilians abreast of the matters concerning national security and contributions of the Western Command in nation building.

The Western Army Commander also used this occasion to wish all ranks, veterans, civil employees and their families a happy new year.

