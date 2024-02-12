New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on Monday made a strong pitch for strengthening ties with India and the country playing a greater role in the Indo-Pacific region.

Delivering the 48th Sapru House Lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Kao highlighted the roles and initiatives of ASEAN in maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.

He also presented ideas on how ASEAN and India could further elevate their partnership to a greater height, thus playing a greater role in the Indo-Pacific amidst the growing geo-strategic and geo-economic challenges that the world is facing, a statement from ASEAN said.

Kao also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed taking forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN group.

"Discussed taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Our agenda focused on connectivity, food security and trade," Jaishankar said on X on his meeting with Kao.

