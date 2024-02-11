Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Top party leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have condoled the death of Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri's wife Professor Simmi Agnihotri.

56-year-old Simmi Agnihotri, head of Himachal Pradesh University's political science department, passed away on Friday evening after suffering a heart attack.

Also Read | BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams INDIA Bloc Constituents As 'Corrupt', Says 'Birds of a Feather Flock Together'.

Agnihotri shared the news of his wife's demise on his social media handle late on Friday night. He had earlier in the day attended the cabinet meeting in Shimla and was on his way home when he was informed of his wife being unwell.

Along with leaders of Congress and BJP, administrative officials also visited Deputy CM's residence and paid last tributes.

Also Read | Bihar Floor Test: 'Everybody is Intact in NDA', Says HAM Leader Jitan Ram Manjhi Ahead of Trust Vote Tomorrow.

Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and many other leaders also expressed grief.

Many leaders took to social media and condolend Simmi Agnihotri's sudden demise.

Rahul Gandhi also held a telephone conversation with Mukesh Agnihotri.

"The entire Congress leadership is with the bereaved family," he said

Appreciating Simmi Agnihotri for being a part of the education sector, Rahul Gandhi said that her demise created a hollow space that is difficult to fill.

Sympathising further with Himachal Pradesh's Deputy CM, Rahul Gandhi said, "The family is experiencing unbearable pain. May God grant strength to the family to bear this loss."

Rendering support to the family, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am always with the Mukesh Agnihotri and his family. This sorrow is shared by all of us." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)