New Delhi, July 13: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was approached by top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and has been offered to talk to observers in Jaipur about his grievances.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi other senior leaders like P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal had a word with Pilot about the situation and he has been asked to come and talk to the observers in Jaipur. Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Sachin Pilot Denies Meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Chorus for 'Disciplinary Action' Grows.

However, Pilot is yet to reply on this call, sources added. Pilot did not attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that if anyone in the party is upset, they should find a solution by discussing with the members of the party.

"If anyone is upset in the party which act as a family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family...On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin Ji or any member," said Surjewala.

The CLP unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Gehlot-led government and accusing the BJP of destabilising the government by indulging in horse-trading of MLAs.

The CLP also condemned all "undemocratic" acts to weaken Congress party and its government and demanded action against any Congress office-bearers involved in anti-party activities. Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At PM Narendra Modi Over Border Stand-Off With China, Says 'He's 'lying' Asleep'.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and Pilot at loggerheads. While Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

