Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Jahangir Saroori, his two close associates and 10 over ground workers (OGWs) in Kishtwar district.

The charge sheet was filed in the court of 3rd Additional District and Session Judge TADA/POTA Jammu in a case registered at police station Dachan early this year under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Madurai District Collector Announces 2-Day Complete Lockdown: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

Besides Saroori, two other active militants named in the chargesheet are Mudassar Hussain of Dachhan and Riaz Ahmad of Marwah, he said, adding the 10 OGWs were charged with harbouring, transportation and providing other logistic and financial aid to the active terrorists.

Saroori is the longest surviving militant active in Kishtwar over the past over 30 years and was the brain behind the revival of terrorism in the district after a decade by killing a BJP leader and his brother in November 2018.

Also Read | Earthquake in Haryana: 2.4 Magnitude Tremors Felt Near Rohtak, For Second Day in Row.

The killing followed the sensational terror attack in district hospital in April 2019 that left an RSS functionary and his personal security officer dead.

Though several terrorists involved in the killing were either killed or captured, Saroori is still at large along with a couple of his associates.

Earlier this month, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said Chenab valley districts of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar in the Jammu region have almost been cleared of terrorism once again.

“Chenab valley has reached a stage where it will be declared a terrorism free shortly. No militant presence is in Ramban, one terrorist namely Masood from Doda is active in Kashmir, while three terrorists -- Saroori, Mudasir and Riaz -- are active in Kishtwar and are on the run. We are hopeful of clearing the area of the terrorism,” the DGP had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)