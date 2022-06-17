Chatra (Jharkhand), Jun 17 (PTI) A self-styled commander of banned outfit, Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), was arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district and three IEDs were recovered from his possession, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by Simaria sub-divisional police officer Ashok Priyadarshi launched an operation in Tilsaliya forest under the Kunda Police Station limits on Thursday and apprehended TSPC commander Vishwanath Ganju.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protests: Bihar Govt Suspends Internet and Mobile Services in 12 Districts for 48 Hours.

Three improvised explosive devices, each weighing 5 kgs, Naxal literature and two police uniforms were recovered during the operation, Kunda PS officer-in-charge Parmanand Mehra said.

Chatra Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan had the input about the activities of Ganju and their plans to collect levy from ongoing development projects here, the officer said.

Also Read | Agnipath Recruitment Row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Condemns NDA's Recruitment Scheme, Seeks Its Roll Back for Greater Good of Nation.

The special police team was formed to apprehend Ganju, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)