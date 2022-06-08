Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI) The city police on Tuesday said six persons have been apprehended in connection with the gangrape of a teenage girl here last month.

"Six accused have been arrested in this case... Out of six, one is a major," Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand told reporters Tuesday night.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Held With Foreign Currencies Worth Approximately Rs 2.7 Crores at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station.

The rest are juveniles, including one just one month short of 18 years of age, he said.

Five of the arrested persons were involved in the rape of the teenage girl on May 28. One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with the girl, but was not involved in rape.

Also Read | World Bank Cuts India's 2022-23 Growth to 7.5%, Still on Top Spot As World's Fastest-Growing Economy.

Anand said stringent sections of law have been invoked against those involved in the heinous crime.

The punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty, he said. The case would be tried in a special court.

Amid allegations of involvement of children of influential persons, he said the gangrape happened in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV). It "seems to be" an official vehicle, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)