New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit-1) tour will remain closed from January 23 to 29 due to the Republic Day parade and the Beating the Retreat ceremony, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

Circuit-1 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan takes visitors on a tour of the main building, forecourt, reception, Navachara, banquet hall, upper 'loggia', Lutyens' grand stairs, guest wing, Ashok hall, north drawing room, long drawing room, library, Durbar hall and Lord Buddha statue.

"Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit -1) for the general public will remain closed from January 23 to 29, 2024, due to Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony-2024," said the statement issued by the President's office.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan was the creation of architects -- Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. It was Lutyens who conceptualised the H-shaped building, covering an area of five acres on a 330 acre estate.

This mansion has a total of 340 rooms spread over four floors, 2.5 kilometres of corridors and 190 acres of garden area.

