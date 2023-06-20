New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Tourism Ministry and vacation rental company Airbnb have joined hands to jointly promote India as one of the most sought-after tourism destinations for travel enthusiasts around the world, with a focus on heritage homestays.

An MoU between the two sides was signed on Monday during a side event held here, a day ahead of the fourth G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and a senior official of the company were present when the agreement took place in the presence of a large number of G20 delegates.

As part of the MoU, a "dedicated microsite" -- 'Soul of India' was also launched on the occasion.

“Airbnb has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Tourism to jointly promote India as one of the most sought-after tourism destinations for travel enthusiasts around the world," a senior official said

This partnership aims to showcase India's rich cultural heritage by encouraging travel to unique heritage homes and sites across the country that truly brings to life the 'Soul of India', says the Airbnb microsite.

“India has a vibrant tapestry of history and culture. From its ancient civilizations, and rich heritage to its vast array of attractions, India has something to offer everyone,” it said.

The microsite has a catalogue of several heritage homestays, ranging from centuries-old havelis in Rajasthan to bungalows in South India and farm stays in Shimla.

Sources in the Tourism Ministry said the MoU was planned a few years ago, but got "stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic".

"Now, the G20 meetings have expedited it, and in a fitting way, the MoU signed when the final Tourism Working Group Meeting is happening in Goa," a source said.

The MoU will seek to leverage the marketing potential that companies like Airbnb have, in promoting such heritage homes to a wider audience and in the process give the tourists a unique experience, the source told PTI.

"From the government side, the ministry and other experts will suggest measures and do hand-holding so that such heritage homestays get more promoted," he said.

From Airbnb, the company's head of India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj, was present during the signing of the MoU in Goa.

"Thrilled to announce @Airbnb_in's partnership with @tourismgoi on G20 sidelines to promote inbound tourism and showcase India's rich culture to the world!," he tweeted on Monday.

Besides, M Beena, Chairperson of the Cochin Port Authority, on Monday made a presentation on 'Developing India as Hub of Cruise Tourism', and shared project timelines for various cruise terminals coming up in India.

The international cruise terminal in Mumbai will be operational by December 2023, the international cruise terminal in Mormugao, Goa, by November, while the cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam will be operational by June, Beena said.

Four new cruise lines are likely to start cruise operations in India from October-November this year, the Cochin Port Authority official said.

