Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that his government is working towards the further development of the tourism industry in the state, and that it will be possible to carry out socio-economic development by keeping the tourism sector in focus.

According to an official press release, Saha further informed that the government is committed to the overall development of the state and solving the problems of the people and the government has given importance to infrastructure development, housing, healthcare, education, and increasing the income of rural people.

The Tripura CM made the remarks while attending the foundation stone laying and ground-breaking ceremony of the '51 Shakti Peeth Park' at Banduwar in the temple city of Udaipur today.

The official statement mentioned that this project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 97.70 crore with financial assistance from the central government.

"Today is truly a happy day for all. Our famous Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to the development of the tourism industry. In the Chief Ministers' Conclave held in Delhi, he said to develop at least one world-class tourist centre in every state so that people from all over the world will gather around these tourist spots," CM Saha said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that quality should be maintained in the construction of the 51 Shakti Peeth Park, where the foundation stone was laid today.

Saha informed that this project, costing around Rs 97.70 crore, will feature replicas of the 51 Shakti Peethas, the state's first glass skywalk bridge, the largest Nataraja statue, a 400-seat amphitheatre, and all state-of-the-art, tourism-friendly facilities.

"This will further strengthen the state's GDP. Currently, Tripura ranks second highest among the states in the North Eastern region in terms of State GSDP. And with tourism in mind, it is possible to improve the socio-economic conditions of the state. Employment opportunities for the people will also increase through the development of tourism and other sectors," he added.

He also said that development is taking place in the state every day, and the priority areas of the government include education, healthcare, improved communication systems, and the development of tribal communities.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Gomati Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Debal Debroy, MLA Rampada Jamatia, MLA Abhishek Debroy, MLA Jitendra Majumdar, Matabari Panchayat Samiti Chairperson Shilpi Das, Gomati District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and other high-ranking officials were present at the event as distinguished guests. (ANI)

