Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Dec 7 (PTI) A tourist from Gurgaon went missing on Monday after he fell into the Alaknanda river while trying to save his friend from slipping off a rock and was swept away by its swift currents, an official said.

The incident occurred on the confluence of Alaknanda and Pinder rivers in Karnaprayag, Additional Information Officer of Chamoli District Ravindra Singh said.

Thirty-six-year-old Swatantra Priya was swept away by the strong currents of the river, the official said. A search is on to find him.

