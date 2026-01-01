New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Dalhousie (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the very first day of the new year, Dalhousie, the famous tourist town of Chamba district, came alive after its first snowfall.

A white blanket of snow covered the mountains, while the snow-covered deodar and other trees presented a captivating scene reminiscent of Christmas trees. This beautiful sight has made Dalhousie even more attractive to tourists.

Tourists who had come to Dalhousie to celebrate the New Year were eagerly awaiting the snowfall. As soon as the snow started falling, tourists flocked to higher altitude areas like Dainkund and Lakkar Mandi and thoroughly enjoyed the live snowfall.

The tourists expressed their happiness by dancing and singing, and said that they did not expect to see snowfall in Dalhousie on the very first day of the new year. Calling themselves fortunate, the tourists said that this has become a memorable moment in their lives.

Although the snowfall was not very heavy, the experience was very special for tourists who were seeing snow for the first time.

Avantika, a tourist from Chandigarh, shared, "We were about to head back as it was now snowing, but we took a chance and came here, and it suddenly started snowing... It is wonderful."

Mamta, a tourist from Punjab, also echoed similar sentiments, "We were going back after three days of our visit, but we saw the snow and returned here. We are enjoying a lot, and this is the first time that I am experiencing live snowfall."

Another tourist from Lucknow, Vivek Yadav, shared his excitement, saying, "We came here specially to watch the snowfall, and finally we are witnessing it. Our New Year has started amazingly and hopefully continues to be like this."

This snowfall is expected to increase the number of tourists in Dalhousie and other tourist destinations of the Chamba district, and will directly benefit hotel owners, taxi operators, and local businesses associated with the tourism industry. This snowfall will also prove beneficial for farmers and horticulturists.

Overall, the first snowfall of the year has once again made Dalhousie a favourite destination for tourists and has made the beginning of the new year memorable. (ANI)

