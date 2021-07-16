New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj in the national capital on Friday.

As per experts, the reason behind the 'toxic' foam was high phosphate content following the discharge of toxic industrial pollutants including detergents into the river.

Toxic foam in the Yamuna River hit global headlines when in 2019 pictures of devotees of Chhat puja could be seen standing in waist-deep toxic froth in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj.

Experts when asked about the particular episode of the surge in toxic level, stated that the it was a common thing in the Yamuna but increased in the last five-six years.

The government of Delhi recently has sketched out a nine-point action plan to minimise frothing in the Yamuna River is happening due to the discharge of untreated sewage in the river. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)