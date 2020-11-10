Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI): Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has declared a lock-out at its manufacturing plant in Karnataka's Bidadi after workers' union resorted to an "illegal" sit-in strike at the premises to protest against the suspension of a worker, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"At present, the TKM Union has resorted to an illegal sit-in strike and those team members are unlawfully staying in the company premises and compromising the COVID-19 guidelines. Due to the current volatile atmosphere and to protect the safety of employees, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is forced to declare a 'lock-out' until further notice," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Punjab Government Announces ‘2-Hour Window’ to Use Firecrackers on Diwali, Gurupurab and Christmas.

It said one of its employees, who has a systematic record of misconducts, was involved in the breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour which is in violation of law and service policy of the company and was accordingly placed under suspension pending enquiry.

"As per extant service rules and keeping in mind the principles of natural justice, all possible opportunities will be provided to the employee during the inquiry process," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Aurangabad Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Congress Candidates Anand Shankar Singh Wins, Elected as MLA.

The company said that communication and dialogue with relevant stakeholders are ongoing to try and resolve the issue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)