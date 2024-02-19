Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): A tractor hit a bike in which one person died on the spot and two others sustained injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said.

The accident occurred in Jaderua area under the jurisdiction of Murar police station in the district on Monday. There were three persons riding on the bike, the rider died on the spot while the rear persons sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

The victim's family members angered over the incident and set the tractor on fire and blocked the road. On getting the information about the incident, the police and fire brigade team reached the spot.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Crime Branch) Rishikesh Meena told ANI, "A tractor and a bike collided head-on in which one person died on the spot while two others sustained injuries. Before reaching the spot, the angry family members of the victim set the tractor on fire. On receiving information the police team immediately rushed to the spot and fire extinguishers were also sent there."

CSP and SDM are present on the spot and efforts were made to the convenience of the family members. The police started investigation into the matter and action will be taken against the accused, he added.

SDM Devdutt Sharma told ANI, "The family members demanded action against the accused and financial assistance should be provided to them. Our efforts will be made to provide the maximum help to the family according to the rules. Along with this, the police team is engaged to nab the accused into the matter."

As of now, an immediate financial assistance of Rs 30,000 has been provided to the family and the remaining big amount will be given to the family after following proper investigation procedure, he added. (ANI)

