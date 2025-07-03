Tezpur (Assam), Jul 3 (PTI) A person was injured in a firing by two traders, who hailed from Bihar and were on a business tour, in Biswanath district of Assam, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Joypur area of Gohpur on Wednesday night, according to Biswanath Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Hojai.

"As per information, two traders from Bihar had come here for business purposes. They had an argument over some issues in the market and then fired," he added.

One person, who is a local chilly trader, sustained a bullet injury in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital, Hojai said.

The locals immediately captured one person, while the other fled from the scene. They handed him over to the police later.

"The investigation is on to nab the other person. We are also trying to find other possible angles in the case," the ASP said.

