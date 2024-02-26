New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Traders in Delhi on Monday said that they have decided to move the court against the civic body over implementation of the single-tax method.

New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) Secretary Vikram Badhwar said it was decided in a meeting organised by Connaught Place traders that they will petition in the court seeking the implementation of the uniform tax system.

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on February 19 sealed hotels, restaurants, bars, showrooms and shops properties over tax dues.

While the NDMC has unsealed some shops after they cleared their dues, some remain sealed.

Badhwar said, "The method (of collecting tax) should be simple and transparent, not as complex as it is currently."

"If there is no solution to the problem, we will hit the streets in protest, which is our last option," he added.

Badhwar also raised concerns about what will happen if the entire Connaught Place gets shut for a day.

The traders met NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay on Sunday over shop sealing for non-payment of taxes and highlighted their concern regarding the implementation of a uniform assessment method for calculating tax. Upadhyay mentioned that he will take this matter to the chairman, Badhwar added.

New Delhi Traders president Atul Bhargava said, "Many traders are expressing dissatisfaction stating that NDMC assesses property tax in different ways and criticizing the use of three different methods for property tax assessment. This has caused confusion among the businessmen, leading to a demand for a uniform approach."

He said that traders are ready to pay and want to work peacefully and in the right manner.

“But there should be one uniform tax policy for Delhi and one single UMA method rather than hefty inflated tax demands based on assumed comparable rent basis,” he added.

