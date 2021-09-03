Bhopal, Sep 3 (PTI) A 550-tonne consignment of items including cotton thread was transported by a 23-wagon special train from Bhopal division of West Central Railway to Benapole in Bangladesh, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Wide Cracks Reported In Sainrathi Village of Pithoragarh District; Over 80 Villagers Shifted to Safe Locations.

The freight movement, with took place on August 31, earned the Railways revenue of Rs 29.06 lakh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Bhopal Sourabh Bandopadhyay told reporters.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi To Begin 3-Day Visit to Poll Bound State From Ayodhya on September 7.

He also said a 500-litre capacity medical oxygen plant was commissioned in the railway division's hospital on Independence Day to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, while an automatic coach washing plant, capable of cleaning a 24-coach train in just seven to eight minutes, was installed in Habibganj Coaching Depot.

Plastic bottle crushing machines have been installed in Hoshangabad, Sanchi, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda and Shivpuri stations, while this facility is already operational at Bhopal, Habibganj, Itarsi and Bina stations, he added.PTI MAS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)