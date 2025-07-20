New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) An association of retired and serving train controllers called for raising pay grade and special allowances to modernise the control department even as they appreciated the recent reforms implemented by the Railway Ministry.

The train control department performs the most important functions of supervising, including monitoring mechanical failures and other incidents, and coordinating with all departments to ensure smooth rail operations.

Also Read | Ola, Uber Strike in Maharashtra: Bandh Called by App-Based Taxi Drivers in Mumbai and Other Cities Suspended Temporarily Till July 22.

However, in the past few years, controllers said the department lacked a flow of talented workforce due to several unfavourable decisions, resulting in various operational challenges.

Addressing their issues, the Railway Ministry recently implemented several reforms such as direct recruitment, mandatory minimum tenure, changes in selection criteria, training and upskilling, performance monitoring and succession planning, among others.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: AAIB Says Helicopter Tumbled Down Hill After Rotor Blade Hit Overhead Cable.

Controllers across the country expressed satisfaction with the ministry's initiative but said much more needs to be done to modernise the control department.

"As the control cadre is a supervisory cadre and controllers supervise not only the senior subordinates of operating department but also of all other sister departments related with train operations, the grade pays of controllers should be minimum two grade pays higher than its feeder cadres, especially the station masters," said a letter written by the Association of Retired and Serving Operation and Traffic Controllers of Indian Railway.

Addressing it to the chairman and the CEO of the Railway Board, it added that since the initial grade pay of station masters and directly recruited controllers has been kept at the same level at Rs 4,200, talented youths prefer the former as it is less challenging in terms of training and more attractive due to various service conditions. It is for this reason, according to the letter, that the RDSO (The Research Designs & Standards Organisation) team, led by officers who studied and examined the workings of controllers very carefully, recommended grade pay upgrade for real improvement.

"To maintain discipline in an organisation and maintain the dignity and status of any post, there should be a difference in pay scales between supervisors and the supervised and supervisors to be placed above the supervised," Manoj Kumar Sinha, General Secretary of the Association, said.

Controllers also demanded an increase in the Special Train Controlling Allowance (STCA) to either 30 per cent of the basic pay or at least Rs 20,000 monthly from the existing amount of Rs 5,000.

Regarding the Railway Ministry's reforms mandating 60 per cent direct recruitment and 40 per cent from the traffic department through internal exams, the association said that the medical benefits for directly recruited candidates have been kept higher than those coming through internal exams.

"Both need to be at par," Sinha demanded.

RS Singh, president of the association, said that a full bench of Railway Board members decided to implement 40 rest hours in a week to staff working in the intensive category, however, the decision is still on paper only.

Singh also rued the disparity in the payment of night duty allowance, demanding a review and rationalisation.

"There should be four (not less than three) hierarchical posts in the Control Cadre (Section Controller, Deputy Chief Controller, Chief Controller & Chief Controller In-charge) for better quality and understanding, higher productivity and maintaining discipline," Singh said.

He added, "The Railway administration has tried its level best to make the control cadre an attractive department, but a few important aspects have been left unaddressed, and if these suggestions are taken into account, it will help bring a well-rounded modernisation."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)