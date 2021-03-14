Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): General Manager Northern Railway Ashutosh Gagal on Sunday inspected the stations of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Vyas on the Delhi-Amritsar route where the trains will start running at the upgraded speed of 130 kilometers per hour in the coming days.

"We are going to start running trains at a speed of 130 km/hr from Delhi to the Amritsar railway track for which we have come to inspect the track. Earlier here, trains used to run at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour. We will keep increasing the speed as the works get completed. Our trains are running at the speed of 130 km/hr on the Ahmedabad to Mumbai track," said Gagal.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the railway faced a loss of Rs 2400 crore, which is the biggest loss so far," he added.

The General Manager also informed that the bridge on the Chenab river will be ready soon for transportation and it will be the "world's highest bridge". (ANI)

