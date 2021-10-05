Jammu, Oct 4 (PTI) Members of a transgender group blocked a highway here on Monday and clashed with police protesting the attack on some of them by a rival group, officials said.

They blocked traffic on the highway demanding arrest of those involved in the attack, but were later evicted from the spot by the police, they said.

Also Read | Tecno Camon 18 Premier Smartphone With 120Hz AMOLED Display & MediaTek G96 SoC Launched; Prices & Specifications.

One of the protesters alleged that they were attacked on Sunday night by goons hired by the rival group.

"Eunuchs from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh had come here and are attacking us. We want their arrest," the protester said.

Also Read | New Motorola Moto E40 Renders Leaked; Likely To Get Triple Rear Camera Setup.

Another person said they will not tolerate such attacks and demanded justice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)