Motorola is likely to introduce a new smartphone under its E-series. To be dubbed as the Moto E40, several rumours have already revealed key details of the phone. Ahead of its debut, a few renders have surfaced online courtesy of a popular tipster, Evan Blass. The smartphone will get a punch-hole display with a noticeable chin. The right edge has volume rockers, a power button and a voice assistant key. At the top, there's also a 3.5mm audio jack. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India at Rs 36,999.

Moto E40 Render (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

The smartphone will sport a triple rear camera module, which could be a 48MP shooter. The company logo is placed at the back that is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The rear panel gets diagonal stripes giving a premium touch.

If the previous rumour mills are to be believed, the Moto E40 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution. The display is said to get a 90Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by an Unisoc T700 chipset, which will come paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage.

Moto E40 Render (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

For selfies, there will be an 8MP shooter that will be placed under the punch-hole cutout. The triple rear camera will comprise a 48MP primary snapper accompanied by two 2MP shooters for macro and depth images. It is likely to run on Android 11 Go Edition. The handset is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. As for prices, the phone could be priced under EUR 200.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).