Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): With the Waqf Amendment Bill heading to Rajya Sabha after being cleared in the Lower House of Parliament amid strong objection from the opposition parties, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday accused them of spreading "false narratives", stating that transparency and accountability was a requirement in Waqf board.

"The Opposition only wants to spread false narratives. There was a need for transparency and accountability in Waqf (board)," Shaina NC told ANI.

Also Read | Jhansi Shocker: Unable To Observe Navaratri Fast Due to Periods, Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

She clarified that the government was not encroaching on anyone's rights. "We are not encroaching on someone's right, but we are ensuring that no one encroaches on Waqf and that there is due diligence," the Shiv Sena leader added.

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shaina NC said that he and Sanjay Raut must clear their stand on whether they support the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray or Congress' "politics of appeasement".

Also Read | 'Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 a Brazen Assault on Constitution': Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Slams BJP, Accuses Party of Polarisation.

"Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut should make clear their roles - are they with the ideology of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, or are they with Congress now so they will do the politics of appeasement," she added.

Earlier, calling the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 "revolutionary," Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde congratulated the central government for bringing the reformative change.

"A revolutionary bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha today...I congratulate the government for bringing this reformative change...This bill will provide benefits to the poor Muslims. When the discussion on Manipur started, Rahul Gandhi was the first person to leave the house...The public should understand that they just want to do politics," Shrikant Shinde told ANI.

As the Rajya Sabha gears up to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain will open up the debate representing his party's views. He is also the whip for the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) in Rajya Sabha.

This comes as Union Minister JP Nadda is set to address the Rajya Sabha regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, around 1 pm on Thursday.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha a day after it was cleared with a majority in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House witnessed a 12-hour debate, after which the Bill was passed with 288 in its favour and 232 against it.

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the result of the division. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government brought the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation which was introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)