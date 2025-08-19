Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 19 (ANI): Punjab Transport Minister S Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday held a detailed meeting with representatives of the Punjab Roadways/PUNBUS/PRTC Contract Workers Union and the Punjab Roadways (PUNBUS) State Transport Workers Union to deliberate on their demands.

The meeting was attended by the Union leaders, including State President Resham Singh Gill, State General Secretary Shamsher Singh Dhillon, and Senior Vice President Jaspal Singh Bajwa, among others.

Also Read | Mumbai: 200 Passengers Stuck Inside Monorail Near Mysore Colony Station Between Chembur and Bhakti Park Due to Power Supply Issue Being Rescued, Says BMC (Watch Video).

The Transport Minister was accompanied by Secretary Transport Varun Roojam, Managing Director PRTC B.S. Shergill, Director State Transport Rajeev Kumar Gupta, along with senior officials of the Finance and Personnel Departments.

During the meeting, Bhullar briefed the union representatives on measures already taken by the department in regard to their demands. He directed departmental officers to prepare a comprehensive proposal and hold deliberations with the Finance and Personnel Departments on the matter.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on 20 August: Narayana Murthy, Zakir Khan, Andrew Garfield, Demi Lovato and More, Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 20th August.

Reiterating the state government's commitment, the Cabinet Minister assured the union leaders that all genuine demands would be addressed in a timely manner. He said that necessary legal procedures will be duly followed to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Meanwhile, ahead of inaugurating highway projects in Delhi on August 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Central government is continuously engaged in enhancing transportation facilities across the country with the expansion of connectivity.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Across the country, we are continuously engaged in enhancing transportation facilities with the expansion of connectivity. In this direction, tomorrow at around 12:30 PM, I will have the privilege of inaugurating two major national highway projects. This will further streamline traffic in Delhi-NCR."

On Sunday, PM Modi said Delhi is witnessing a development revolution as he inaugurated two major National Highway projects - the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). The projects are worth a combined cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore.

The Prime Minister said the new highways will increase the convenience of the people living in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)