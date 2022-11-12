New Delhi, November 12: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some other northern states Saturday night. Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors Felt Across National Capital and Surrounding Areas.

The region shook again three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country.

The tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region around 8 pm. Further details are awaited.

