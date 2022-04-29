Tres 2022 is all set to roll out on the 3rd and 4th of May at Andaz Delhi.

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): In positive and welcome news to the tourism sector, Tres 2022 is all set to roll out on the 3rd and 4th of May at Andaz Delhi.

In its fourth edition this year, Tres will showcase 50 of the region's most exceptional boutique hotels, retreats, lodges and camps, and innovative travel concepts in the luxury and mindful tourism segment to an audience of over 40 overseas travel operators from the UK, France, Australia, USA, Germany and more, and over 100 Indian travel companies from across the country.

Also Read | RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced for 6000 School Lecturer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The driving vision of Tres is to bring together select and carefully curated properties and travel experience providers with the right and targeted audience of tour operators and travel facilitators for stimulating travel into and within the country for shared industry growth, that is multitude in impact and sustainable in nature.

Moving away from the regular trade shows, Tres offers bespoke one-to-one focussed appointments between buyers and sellers that are mutually decided upon by the exhibiting partners and the buyers. The show has received an overwhelming response from overseas as well as domestic travel companies as well as the hotelier community.

Also Read | Rising COVID-19 Cases Early Hints of 4th Wave, Will Not Impact Growth in Near-Term, Says Nomura.

"Tres has always been a fantastic platform with a brilliant lineup of business meetings for us. We're looking forward to reconnecting and establishing new relationships with the right international and domestic operators and travel companies. Given the recent situation and what we've been through, Tres 2022 inspires confidence and optimism for the trade at large. How better to kickstart business after the pandemic than with Tres!" remarks Shilendran Mohan, Vice President of CGH Earth Experiences.

From small boutique properties to intimate forts & palaces, wildlife lodges and wellness retreats to private villa concepts and glamping, the Tres 2022 Wanderlist of Exhibitors share a similar philosophy that reflects a strong concept led by people and their stories, personalized and focused on immersive, intuitive hospitality. They are design-led and aesthetic as well as authentic and mindful of their surroundings and the community around them.

The upcoming edition of Tres will also introduce a special section dedicated to Travel Concepts- specialist companies who curate interest-specific experiences. From viewing the Amer Fort at eye level with Travel Plan Experiences in Jaipur to traveling with the Nomads with Mantra in Ladakh the range is distinct and diverse at the same time.

"We deeply believe that the subcontinent is a global destination for leisure, luxury, and inspirational travel that offers a unique diversity and is magnificent and transformational in its offering. And Tres is a resolutely focused translation of this confidence in travel offerings, one we share with the travel trade at large. We're grateful for the support of Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Gujarat Tourism boards who are our leading partners; their support has been highly motivating for all of us," says Sowmya R Vijaymohan, Director at Tres.

Adding to the value of the platform, Tres Ignite sessions led by travel, destination and media experts will discuss relevant topics pertaining to the present and future possibilities in the region's travel landscape, destination perspectives and niche experience-focussed interests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)