Pune, Jul 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) on Friday conducted the first trial run of the Pune Metro on the Vanaz-Ramwadi route.

The trial run was held between Vanaz (Kothrud) and Ideal Colony at the Hill View Park car depot in the area in the presence of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

“The flag-off ceremony of the first trial run of Pune Metro's E-W corridor in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits was successfully conducted in the presence of deputy CM, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and others,” an official of the Pune Metro said.

The MahaMetro is executing the Pune Metro rail project, which has two corridors - one from Vanaz to Ramwadi, which is an elevated line, and the other from Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate, which is elevated till the Agriculture College in Shivajinagar and underground after that.

