New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey on Sunday said tribal communities serve as the flag bearers of Indian culture and traditions, highlighting their crucial role in preserving the nation's heritage.

Uikey addressed the Tribal Students Parliament, a part of the three-day Students Parliament organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital, an official statement of ABVP said.

The event saw participation from over 300 tribal students representing 124 tribal communities across the country, including Baiga, Sahariya, Maria, and Modiya, the statement said.

Students from tribal regions such as Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Jharkhand's Chhotanagpur, Telangana's Banswada, Chhattisgarh's Bastar, Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and Nandurbar voiced their concerns regarding education, employment, and the implementation of government schemes, it added.

In his address, Uikey said, "The tribal society is not just a community but the flag bearer of Bharatiya culture and traditions.”

“Our ancient guru-shishya parampara was an example of social harmony, where knowledge was a medium for the journey from the subtle to the vast. We must take pride in our language, food, customs, and traditions," he said.

The MoS further spoke about the historical contributions of tribal leaders like Chanakya, who mobilized tribal communities in national interest, and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who played a pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

Warning against external forces attempting to mislead tribal youth, he emphasized the need to strengthen cultural roots and counter challenges ideologically.

The Tribal Students Parliament included discussions on education, health, employment, language, and tribal heritage preservation. Participants reviewed government initiatives such as scholarships, residential programs, and skill development schemes, offering suggestions to improve their outreach and effectiveness.

A special session titled "Youth's role in implementing welfare schemes" was addressed by IAS Saroj Kumar, who underscored the importance of youth engagement in governance. He urged students to actively monitor and contribute to the success of welfare initiatives.

ABVP's National General Secretary Virendra Solanki said, "The empowerment of tribal communities is fundamental to national progress. Today's discussions show that students are thinking beyond their education and engaging in policymaking. The recommendations from this forum will be compiled and presented to the government."

The three-day Students Parliament will continue with the Girl's Parliament on March 10 and the Northeast Students and Youth Parliament on March 11, focusing on leadership, education, and nation-building.

