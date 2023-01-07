Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): Members of the tribal communities on Friday raised objection against the central government's decision banning tourism activities in Parasnath Hills of Giridih district of Jharkhand.

The tribals claimed the Parasnath Hills to be the abode of 'Marang Buru' (Tribal hill deity) and threatened to launch massive protests across the country if the government continued with its decision.

They claimed that the tribal communities will face a lot of problems if tourism activities are restricted in the area.

"It is in the custom of the tribals to offer sacrifice to God during major festivals. The Parasnath Hill is the abode of Marang Buru (Supreme God) of the tribals. If this custom is banned, then the Adivasi culture will be affected severely," said Naresh Kumar Murmu, the working President of the International Santhal Council on Friday.

"This has been tribal land from the beginning. We have legal documents to support our claims. Now, if the Jain community claims that the 10 km radius area of the hill belongs to them and they want prohibition on sacrifice ritual. We can not allow such things to happen," said Lobin Hembram, MLA of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

"This is the Marang Buru hill of the Adivasis, and Jain community members are trying to capture it and are slowly warding off the locals from the area," he alleged.

"We will hold protests against both the state government and the Centre," he said.

On January 10, the people from the tribal community will assemble at the Parasnath hills to protest against the government's decision.

"We are giving time till January 25 to the CM to resolve the issue, or else we will start our protests," Hembram said.

He said that the tribal communities of five states including Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha will hold severe protests against this decision of the government.

On Thursday, a Jain monk, who was on a hunger strike breathed his last in Jaipur.

The monk was on a hunger strike protesting against the declaration of Jharkhand's Sammed Shikarji peak of Parasnath hills as a tourist destination.

According to a decision taken by the central government late Thursday evening, eco-tourism activities at the place were banned and the state government was directed to take action on the matter.

Earlier, on January 3 another monk named Sugyeya Sagar breathed his last during the hunger strike.

The monk named Samarth Sagar had reportedly given up food and was taking only water.

The Jain monks who had gathered during had last rites of the deceased monk declared that the agitation will continue till Sammed Sikharji is declared the Holiest pilgrimage of the Jains. (ANI)

