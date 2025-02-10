Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday said the tribal society has played a significant role in preserving the Sanatan Hindu tradition.

He called for called for greater efforts from seers of tribal areas to promote its knowledge, culture, and traditions.

Addressing the concluding session of the Janjati Sammelan organised by the All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Hosabale said, "Hindutva, Indian (Bharatiya) and Sanatan traditions are facing challenges such as the imposition of foreign ideologies and religious conversions."

"Despite these crises, tribal seers have made tireless efforts in remote forest areas to protect and sustain Hindu traditions. It is their efforts that Hindu religion is alive today," he said.

In the coming times, greater efforts are needed to maintain the unity and existence of our society by creating awareness in the tribal community through environment conservation, research, education, culture, religious awakening and service, Hosabale said.

He also said Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram is working in this direction and urged all seers from tribal areas to collaborate with the organisation to strengthen Sanatan culture.

National President of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Satyendra Singh, Gangadhar Maharaj, and Dadu Dayal were also present in during the event.

Seers and mahants of 77 tribal societies from various states across the country participated in the gathering and shared their experiences about the challenges and circumstances faced while working in the tribal area.

Satyendra Singh said that various attempts to break the tribal community are being made in the tribal areas of the country.

All seers need to come forward and make efforts to thwart such attempts, he added.

