Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 15 (ANI): Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao said on Friday that the national flag was hoisted at around 14 lakh houses across the state under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The BJP leader stated that the campaign had drawn massive participation from people of all age groups, especially the youth.

Speaking to ANI about the celebrations, Rao said, "As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the tricolour was hoisted at around 14 lakh houses in Telangana. We took out a huge Tiranga yatra and youth participated in large numbers."

Active participation of ministers, students and locals in the campaign turned it into a celebration of the unity, pride and patriotism.This year, the fourth edition of the campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was celebrated to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign turned into a people's movement, with five lakh volunteers registering to inspire households across the country to display the flag.

The Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 campaign builds on the resounding success of previous years, infusing it with fresh energy, creativity, and opportunities for citizens to connect with the national flag in deeply personal and community-driven ways.

This year's edition unfolded in phases, ensuring participation from every corner of the country in the run-up to Independence Day. The celebrations culminated on August 15, 2025, with a unified display of the Tiranga across homes, institutions, and public spaces, symbolising a collective affirmation of national pride.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign drew its strength from a whole-of-society approach, bringing together ministries, departments, states, Union Territories, and citizens in a unified effort. This coordinated participation ensures that the celebrations reach every part of the country and resonate with people from all walks of life. (ANI)

