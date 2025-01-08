Itanagar, Jan 8 (PTI) A tricolour on a 73-foot-tall mast now stands at Gorsam Chorten in Jemithang, the first administrative centre near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district.

The flag was hoisted on Wednesday in the presence of over 200 locals and Indian Army personnel.

Organised jointly by the Army, the civil administration and local monks, the ceremony was led by Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput.

Zila parishad member Lek Norbu, Jemithang Circle Officer Deewan Mara, local village elders and school children attended the event, a statement said.

The flag was hoisted with full military honours by Army personnel, followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Beyond its symbolic importance as a national monument close to India's borders with China and Bhutan, the high-mast flag enhances the scenic Jemithang Valley's appeal to visitors, contributing to tourism development in the area, the statement said.

The project is part of broader development efforts in border areas, with plans to install more such flags at other key locations in the district in the future, it said.

The project was executed by the Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps and its Ball of Fire Division with the support of the Flag Foundation of India. It is the second high-mast flag installed in the Tawang sector, following the one raised at the strategic Bum La Pass in January last year, it added.

