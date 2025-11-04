Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress of diverting attention from key issues in West Bengal, stating that the real concerns are unemployment and crimes against women.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "They are trying to create an issue of the SIR. The real issue of Bengal is unemployment... Women are getting raped... They are trying to suppress these issues."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Weather Update and Forecast Today, November 4: Meteorological Department Thunderstorms, Rain Across State and UT.

A day earlier, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the party will take the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) fight to Delhi if even a single eligible voter is removed from Bengal's rolls, accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of India of acting in tandem to deprive the state of its identity.

"From the very start we have said that even if a single eligible voter is removed from the list, AITC will take this fight to Delhi; those who act as puppets of the central government to deprive Bengal of its identity and label us Bangladeshis for speaking Bangla will be challenged all the way to the capital," Banerjee said while addressing a press conferernce.

Also Read | What Is 'RTO E-Challan' APK Scam? Fake File Circulating on WhatsApp May Hack Your Mobile Phone, How To Stay Safe.

He questioned whether those who died following the announcement of the SIR were considered "valid or invalid voters."

"My question to the BJP and to their friends in the ECI is simple: the 5-6 people who have already died--were they valid or invalid voters?" he asked.

Banerjee urged people "not to fall prey to Citizenship (Amendment) Act camps" warning they risked the "same fate as Assam's victims" sent to detention centres, adding party workers and representatives would be deployed statewide to assist citizens.

He said, "I urge you not to fall prey to CAA camps being set up here; if anyone goes to those camps, you risk the same fate as Assam's victims, where people were sent to detention centres. No one should be scared, our workers are on the ground; from tomorrow, BLA-IIs will go door to door, help desks and camps will be set up, ward rooms will be activated in every constituency, and MPs and MLAs will be on duty, so there is nothing to fear."

He also referred to a series of suicides reportedly linked to panic over the SIR.

"Since SIR was announced a series of tragic incidents have followed; barely 5-6 days have passed and already six suicide cases have come to light, starting with Pradeep Kar in Panihati and a 95-year-old in Ilambazar, a case in Barasat, a person from Bardhaman in Tamil Nadu, and another in Dankuni, all driven by panic and anxiety over SIR," he said.

The ECI will conduct the second phase of SIR of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said. The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar before the assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, CEC Kumar said the exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)