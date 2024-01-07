Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], January 7 (ANI): Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party unit organised a 'BJP Joining Programme', here in Sepahijala on Saturday.

The event, held in the Golaghati Assembly constituency, saw the enrollment of 206 individuals from 51 families into the party, leaving the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha.

State BJP unit General Secretary Bipin Debbarma said that people have now understood that there is only one guarantee--PM Modi Ki Guarantee.

"Today, in a village within Golaghati Mandal, 51 families--a total of 206 people--left TIPRA Motha and joined the BJP. Right now, there is only one guarantee in the country--Modi's guarantee," he said.

Debbarma said, "By the leadership of the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister Manik Saha, in Tripura , the all-round development can be seen. People have lost faith in CPIM, Congress and TIPRA Motha and are joining the BJP, ahead of Lok Sabha Election to make PM Modi once again the Prime Minister of our country.

Tripura Pradesh General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, two MDCs, Vidyut Debbarma and Sanjeev Reang, Mandal President Ramakrishna Saha, Sepahijala North District General Secretary Rajesh Debbarma, District Jana Jati Morcha General Secretary Gobind Debbarma were present during the programme. (ANI)

