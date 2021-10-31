Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 31 (ANI): Agartala witnessed a high octane political drama on Saturday after Tripura police asked the Trinamool Congress leaders to change the venue of Abhishek Banerjee's pre-scheduled political rally slated to be held on Sunday.

However, on Saturday evening, Tripura High Court granted permission to TMC to hold the rally at the same spot.

The cops have denied permission to hold the rally in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan citing the law and order situation. The police, while clarifying their stand, had suggested the TMC leaders to hold their public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Stadium, Agartala as the stadium was more spacious and COVID-19 restrictions could be adhered by the crowd.

However, the Trinamool leaders were adamant to hold the rally where it was decided earlier, thereby paying no heed to the police's orders.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar Ramesh Yadav while speaking exclusively to ANI said, "The Trinamool Congress leaders have been intimated about the change of venue orders yesterday evening. Nothing happened in the last minute".

The SDPO further reasoned that the police could not afford to let a big public gathering happen in such a small space in view of the fresh COVID-19 restrictions as well as the communal tension in certain parts of the state.

"We have told them that there is a big space just 200 metres away from the spot, and is a better ground (Swami Vivekananda Stadium)", Yadav told ANI.

The Trinamool Congress leaders, however, sat on a dharna in front of the makeshift stage and chanted slogans against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The dharna that started for a couple of hours ended in the late evening after a media briefing by the leaders.

Speaking to ANI, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Saturday said, "We have been informed last night to shift the venue of the programme from Rabindra Bhavan to somewhere else. Now Abhishek Banerjee is a Z category protectee, his rally can't be shifted overnight. In addition, people who are eager to attend the rally have been told to gather in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan."

Pointing out at Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, she said, "It is crystal clear that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is shaky. He is petrified of Abhishek Banerjee and people of Tripura have decided to go against the BJP."

Describing CM Deb's condition as "dubte ko tinke ka sahara", she assured that Banerjee would surely hold the rally at Agartala as planned.

Later, the Trinamool leaders moved the High Court and the Court after hearing the petition virtually granted permission. "As of now, whatever we have come to know, we are going to organise the rally in the same spot. The High Court has granted our permission but asked us to limit the gathering", said Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh. (ANI)

