Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Tripura government is all set to provide a state-of-the-art fish market to Agartala fish vendors, especially those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

In a significant step towards socio-economic upliftment, the Department of Welfare for Scheduled Castes, Government of Tripura, has initiated the construction of a state-of-the-art fish market at Maharajganj Bazaar in Agartala. The market, designed exclusively to support Scheduled Caste fish vendors, is estimated to cost around ₹35 crore, as per a press release issued on Wednesday.

As part of the groundwork, a team led by the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Deepak Majumder, along with the local corporator, fish vendors, and departmental officials, visited the proposed site today (July 16). During the visit, instructions were issued to concerned officials to expedite the commencement of the project.

Officials believe the new facility will not only enhance the livelihoods of fish vendors but also provide a cleaner and better-organised shopping experience for customers.

Tripura ARDD minister, Sudhangshu Das, told ANI, "This project reflects the government's commitment to inclusive development. I am confident that the new market will serve as a model for urban infrastructure tailored to benefit marginalised communities."

Earlier on July 10, Minister Sudhangshu Das, while speaking to ANI, said, "Today (July 10), we have gathered here at the Fisheries College in Tripura to celebrate National Fish Farmers' Day. This annual event is primarily organised to pay tribute to the renowned scientist, Professor Dr. Hiralal Chaudhuri, who is regarded as the pioneer of induced breeding of Indian major carps in India in the year 1957...I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all the fish farmers of our state, Tripura, as well as from across the country, for their outstanding contributions in enhancing fish production in our state...Our goal and vision are to increase fish production in Tripura further while also meeting the state's internal demand...". (ANI)

