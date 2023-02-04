Suryamani Nagar (Tripura) [India], February 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday exuded confidence that BJP "will win with an even bigger vote margin when polls are conducted in Tripura due later this month".

"Both Congress and Left will not win even a single seat," Biswa claimed.

Himanta Biswa also claimed that the opposition Congress and CPI (M) will be wiped out in the state.

Himanta Biswa made these remarks at Suryamani Nagar in Tripura.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to release its election manifesto for Tripura in the next week.

BJP posted a stunning victory in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections, a Left bastion with Manik Sarkar being its Chief Minister for over two decades. After its poll victory, BJP appointed Biplab Deb as Tripura's Chief Minister and in May 2022 replaced him with Manik Saha as the Chief Minister.

The party is preparing to register another win in Tripura and has struck an alliance with its former ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) which has fielded its candidates at five assembly seats.

For the elections at 60 Assembly seats in the northeastern state, which are slated to be held on February 16, the BJP has fielded 55 candidates.

Former CM Manik Sarkar, hailing from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), would also contest the upcoming Assembly polls to the state.

According to party officials, several other BJP leaders will also campaign in the northeastern state.

Earlier on January 27, BJP held a CEC meeting in the national capital to finalize the names of the candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections.

For the first time, 11 women candidates have been given tickets in the state assembly election.

Tripura is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2 along with Nagaland and Meghalaya. (ANI)

