Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 23 (ANI): On the occasion of the 5th Biennial Conference, the Association of Service Engineers of Tripura (ASSET) has organised a mega blood donation camp at the Dukanta Academy Auditorium in Agartala on Sunday.

The blood donation camp was organised in response to the appeal of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. CM Saha had appealed to Tripura citizens to come forward to donate blood to maintain stock in the 14 available blood donation camps of the state.

The blood donation camp has witnessed an overwhelming response.

"All kinds of organizations have come ahead to donate blood. Because of that, now the scarcity that arose has been solved. A good number of blood donors have come to donate blood today in this noble blood donation occasion, organised by ASSET," CM Manik Saha said. (ANI)

