Agartala, Jan 18 (PTI) The IPFT, an ally of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Tripura, on Wednesday urged Tipra Motha to arrange for a meeting to discuss "a broad range of issues of common interest" of both regional parties. The proposal for a discussion came days after Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma had on January 13 appealed to the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura for unity of the two regional parties.

“I am writing the letter to express my sincere gratitude for proposal to unite IPFT and Tipra Motha in ‘any form' for solving the question of survival and existence of Tiprasa with an endeavour of achieving our demand of Tipraland and greater Tipraland state.

Also Read | Noida: 22-Year-Old Teacher Falls in Love With Minor Student, Later Elopes With Him; Case Registered.

“Please fix date, time and venue as per your convenience and availability," IPFT President Prem Kumar Reang wrote to Debbarma.

His comment came on a day when the Election Commission announced that the Tripura Assembly elections would be held on February 16.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi May Curtail Distance on Foot in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Jairam Ramesh.

At present, the IPFT has four MLAs in the 60-member assembly even as it won eight seats in the 2018 elections in alliance with the BJP.

The party's strength has reduced in the House as IPFT supremo and MLA NC Debbarma died recently, and two of its legislators joined Tipra Motha , while another MLA was disqualified.

Responding to a question about the IPFT's move, BJP's state unit chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the saffron party wants its ally to remain with the coalition which was formed before the 2018 assembly elections.

“It will be good if they remain with us but it depends on them. If IPFT leaves the coalition, it will not hamper the BJP's election prospect," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)